Maddison Deserves To Be In England Squad To

Former Tottenham coach, Harry Redknapp has called on Gareth Southgate to pick Leicester City midfielder, James Maddison in his final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the Three Lions are expected to name final squad for the mundial on Thursday, November 10.

England are placed in Group B alongside Wales, Iran and the United States of America.

However, Rednapp via his column for the Sun, stated that Maddison has done enough to be in the plane to Qatar.

“I am such a huge fan of James Maddison,” Redknapp said in his column for the Sun.

“Him and Jack Grealish are two of my favourite midfielders. But Maddison I feel especially sorry for. He is playing well in a struggling team this season at Leicester.

“Six League strikes tell you he still has an eye for goal and his drive for the team is impressive. In any other country a player like Maddison would be on the plane to Qatar without a moment’s hesitation. He is a clever player but unfortunately for him,…