Qatar 2022 World Cup: Antony, Jesus, Martinelli Make Brazil Final 26-Man Squad, Firmino Dropped

Arsenal forwards Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have been included in Brazil’s 26-man squad for this year’s Qatar World Cup.

However, there is no place for Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino in Brazil head coach Tite’s squad.

The 31-year-old has not featured for his country since the Copa America final in July 2021, missed the cut

Jesus’ place was in question following a nine-game goalless run for Arsenal, while club colleague Martinelli has been rewarded for his fine form with the Gunners having netted five goals and two assists already this season.

Another Gunner has missed out, though, with defender Gabriel overlooked in an attacking squad named by Tite.

Manchester United’s Antony and Tottenham’s Richarlison are among the forwards, with Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Rodrygo also included.

United midfielders Casemiro and Fred will be hoping to earn starting roles, with competition from Liverpool’s Fabinho, Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and West…