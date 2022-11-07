Super Eagles Arrive San Jose Ahead Costa Rica Friendly

A delegation of Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived San Jose, capital of Costa Rica on Sunday evening ahead of Thursday’s international friendly match between both countries.

The contingent led by NFF Executive Committee Member, Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi touched down at Juan Santamaria International Airport aboard Copa Airlines via Panama City at 10:30pm Local time (5:30am on Monday in Nigeria).

A playing squad of 18 players, two coaches and other team officials travelled with team for the friendly game lined for the Super Eagles by Nigeria Football Federation.

The Nigerian delegation were received by an official of the Costa Rica Football Federation.

The Super Eagles are lodged at Real Intercontinental Hotel, San Jose as they prepared for their first training session ahead of the big match, to which they were invited as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in…