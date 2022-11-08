2nd Kunle Ologun Foundation Football Tourney Kicks Off In Festac

The Second Edition of Kunle Ologun Foundation Football Tournament kicked off on Saturday 5th of November 2022 in Festac Town, Lagos.

The venue of the opening ceremony took place at the Amuwo Odofin Primary School Sports Ground with dignitaries and community members in attendance.

Mrs. Taiwo Sanusi who represented the founder and of the tournament Ologun, did the ceremonial kickoff.



Eight teams will participate at this year’s tournament with four teams divided into Group A and B.

The teams are ZONE C, ZONE F, ZONE A and ZONE D who are drawn in Group A, while ZONE E, ZONE G, EXTENSION and B ZONE will battle in Group B.

In the first game, ZONE C hammered ZONE F 5-0 and the second fixture saw ZONE E destroy ZONE F 10-0.

Aside trophy, there will be cash rewards for the champions, second and third placed teams, Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament and top goal scorer.

Meanwhile, few Scouts were present to witness the opening ceremony.



The aim of Kunle Ologun Foundation is…