African Teams Have Potential To Win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cameroon legend, Samuel Eto’o, believes that an African team can win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

No African team has been able to reach the semi-final stage of the FIFA World Cup. Cameroon and Senegal got to the quarter-finals at Italia ’90 and Korea/Japan 2002 respectively and Ghana achieved the same feat at the South Africa 2010 edition.

Eto’o believes that African teams have acquired enough experience and one of them can win the World Cup in this edition.

“Africa has always had the potential to have strong World Cups, but we haven’t always shown our best side up to now,” Getfootballnewsfrance.com quoted Eto’o as saying.

“Over the course of the past few years, African teams have acquired more and more experience. I think they are not only capable of participating in this World Cup, but also of winning it.”

Eto’o represented the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon…