Arsenal Capable Of Challenging Man City For EPL Title

Arsenal left-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko, says he’s optimistic the Gunners are capable of wrestling the Premier League title from Man City this season.

Recall that Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table with two points ahead of Manchester City, who are in the second position, after their latest victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

However, in a chat with Evening Standard, Zinchenko stated that Arsenal are looking beyond just the top four but the Premier League title.

“I got used to hearing that Arsenal were top four. I would say that I really want to kill and destroy this stereotype. We need to look further and I think this team, this group of people, the fans, they deserve more. That is what we need to do. We need to work hard on this and let’s see at the end of season,” Zinchenko said (via Evening Standard).

He added, “You ask me if we can challenge Manchester City and stuff….