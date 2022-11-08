Brazil Among Favourites To Win 2022 World Cup –Casemiro

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has predicted that Brazil is among the favourite to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the former Real Madrid star was listed in Brazil’s World Cup squad by coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, known as Tite.

Reacting to his selection, Casemiro in a chat with TribalFootball, stated that he’s optimistic Brazil can win the World Cup.

He said, “I’m really happy. It’s a dream come true. It is undoubtedly a dream from childhood to represent one’s country.

“Our team is full of high-quality players, and there is really great competition in the team.

“We know that we have to be humble and work hard. We cannot hide the fact that we are one of the favourites – along with other fantastic teams.

“But being a favourite doesn’t count. What counts is one’s work effort every day on the pitch.”

Style of play

Casemiro mainly plays as a