CAFCC: Plateau United Want To Beat Al- Akhdar Again

Plateau United have arrived Benghazi, Libya ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup playoff round second leg tie against Al Akhdar.

Upon their arrival, the forty-man contingent moved to hotel Al-Wahab which is a quiet vicinity outskirts of Benghazi, reputed to be the second largest town in Libya.

Plateau United who were bundled out of the CAF Champions League by Esperance of Tunisia in controversial circumstances, defeated Al-Akhdar 4-1 last week Wednesday at the MKO Abiola Stadium , Abuja in the first leg of the competition.

Read Also:U-23 AFCON Qualifier: Guinea Prepare For Nigeria Clash With Burundi Friendly

A win or a draw of any magnitude, will be good enough to see Plateau United through to the group stage of a CAF inter Club competition for the first time in their history.

“We are fully prepared for this all important match , knowing fully well that coming out with a decent result will catapult the team to the group stage of the competition,” Ilechukwu told the…