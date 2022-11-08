Eagles Will Fair Better Against Costa Rica –Babangida

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babangida says he’s optimistic the Super Eagles will fair better against Costa Rica in Thursday’s international friendly game.

While the Super Eagles will not be in Qatar, they will look to put together a fine run of form ahead of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Serie Leone.

Costa Rica are currently unbeaten in four straight games, claiming one draw and three wins, including a 2-0 victory over Martinique in Group B of the CONCACAF Nations League on June 5.

Nigeria head into Thursday’s game on a run of just two wins in their last 11 outings across all competitions, losing seven and claiming two draws since January’s 2-0 victory over Guinea Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Babangida, stated that the Super Eagles will be determine to impress against Costa Rica.

“I am…