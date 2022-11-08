Guinea Prepare For Nigeria Clash With Burundi Friendly

Guinea have lined up a friendly against Burundi ahead of their 2023 Africa U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Nigeria.

The encounter is billed for the Grande Stade de Marrakech, Morocco on November 18.

The tiny West Nation sailed through to the final qualifiying round following the withdrawal of Uganda.

Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles were made to work hard for their ticke before overcoming Tanzania 3-1 on aggregate.

Salisu Yusuf’s side were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, and later prevailed 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

Nigeria will host Guinea in the first leg between March 20-28, 2023 at the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasingba, Ibadan.

The reverse fixture will take place a week later.

The 2023 U-23 AFCON which will be hosted by Morocco will serve as the qualifiers die the 2024 Olympic Games.

