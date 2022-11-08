Gusau Assures NFF’s Partners, Sponsors

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has provided the Federation’s corporate partners and sponsors with strong assurance that the new NFF administration will put their monies to judicious use in developing the game of football in Nigeria to the benefit of all stakeholders.

At warm and insightful interactions with a number of the partners and sponsors in Lagos on Monday, the NFF supremo, in company with immediate past NFF boss and FIFA Council Member, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi and Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the frontline corporates and appealed for even greater support for the Nigeria game at this time.

Pinnick’s role, described as noble and in the national interest by Gusau, was to formally introduce the new NFF President to the corporate partners, most of them brought on board by the former helmsman.

“For the first time in decent memory in…