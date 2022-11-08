Napoli Vs Empoli – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to see more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Napoli vs Empoli: This is the toughest match a team can have on the road at the moment, and there is really not much to suggest a positive scenario for the visitors in this midweek affair in Naples.

To make matters worse for Paolo Zanetti, his men did not look good in the recent games either. They lost to Juventus and Atalanta in back-to-back games, giving up six goals without scoring a single one.

Empoli dropped to the bottom half of the league standings as a consequence of its slower run of form in the most recent matches.

Napoli, on the other side, have no intention of slowing down. They are the current Serie A leaders with ten wins in the opening twelve outings, and they have also topped their UEFA Champions League group ahead of the likes of Liverpool, Ajax, and Rangers.

Also, Luciano…