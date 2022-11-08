Use Your Connections To Move Anambra Football To Greater Heights –Obikwelu Charges Iloenyosi

Barrister Jude-Benjamin Chukwudi Obikwelu, former Vice Chairman of Anambra FA Board Senator during the Ifeanyi Ubah led board l, has urged the new State FA Chairman, Chikelue Iloenyosi, to use his good connections and wealth of experience to move Anambra State football forward.

Obikwelu made the call Monday in Awka during the official handover ceremony by the former board to the present one led by former Nigeria International and U23 Eagles defender at Sydney 2000 Olympic Games , Chikelue Iloenyosi, at the Anambra FA Office.

Obikwelu, a retired referee, said that apart from the handing over ceremony, the former executive Committee members were also at FA Secretariat to congratulate the new helmsman following his confirmation by the NFF as the authentic Chairman of Anambra FA.

He pledged the loyalty and support of the outgone board to the new board and maintained that they are willing to assist anytime they are called upon to do so.

“The handing over is not deliberately…