Why I Selected Martinelli For 2022 World Cup –Brazil Coach

Brazil manager Tite has explained his decision to call up Arsenal striker, Gabriel Martinelli for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Martinelli was surprisingly left out of the Brazil squad for their latest international friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia. Many believed that ended his dreams of going to the World Cup.

However, Tite named the 21-year-old attacker in his final squad for Qatar. The Brazil coach explained his decision and praised Martinelli’s attacking qualities and his attributes in a 1v1 situation. Tite said in the press conference:

“We like Martinelli aggressiveness. He’s one of the top players at Arsenal, the first placed in the Premier League. He’s good on 1v1, very rapid in transitions, he’s been keeping a good level.”

“His role is external,…