2022 World Cup Won’t Derail Arsenal’s Premier League Title

Former Arsenal defender, William Gallas has revealed that the Gunners blistering form and desire to win the Premier League title won’t be derailed by the fast approaching 2022 World Cup.

Gallas believes that the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup break could help Mikel Arteta’s side win the Premier League ahead of Man City.

Arsenal and Man City sit at the top of the table after 13 matches and look to be the clear favourites to claim the title.

“I think the World Cup can help Arsenal because they have a couple less international players who are going to the World Cup,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

Read Also: Sterling Totally Frustrated Under Potter At Chelsea –Richards

“So that will be very interesting when you play the World Cup because in the middle of the season, you have to play in Qatar. It’s going to be very warm but after the World Cup, you come back to England and there will be a big difference in preparation and it will be hard.

“So that’s why I think…