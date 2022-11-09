A Group-By-Group Breakdown For Qatar 2022

The Qatar World Cup kicks off on the 20th of November. In a year of world cups, this is going to be the biggest of the lot, one watched from every corner of the globe. The football World Cup is also one of the largest wagering markets on the planet, and the number of different markets within the tournament itself really do make something like a bet builder a handy tool. So, whether you are looking at the best betting options, or simply here to enjoy the greatest show on Earth, here is a comprehensive guide to who is likely to prevail from each of the eight groups.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, The Netherlands

The top two from each group go through to the knockout stages with, in theory, the winners having an easier round of 16 game as they will be playing the runners-up from another group. Group A looks like a battle for that second spot with The Netherlands heavy favourites to top the group. Louis van Gaal’s team return to world cup action after missing out in Russia, and…