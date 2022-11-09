Ancelotti Wants Osimhen At Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly pleaded with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January.

Ancelotti has urged the LaLiga giants to also go for AC Milan Portuguese forward Rafael Leao.

The legendary Italian coach has been wanting to bolster his attack since returning to the Bernabeu last year and became frustrated after failing to land Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Karim Benzema’s current injury woes have only amplified the issue that Madrid need to bring in attacking reinforcements.

And according to Spanish media outfit, Sport, Ancelotti has set his sights on Leao and Osimhen as priority buys in January.

Osimhen has been impressive in front of goal for Napoli this season, scoring nine goals in 13 games in all competitions.

His impressive scoring form has helped send Napoli to the top of Serie A, where they are on a 14-game unbeaten streak.

Leao…