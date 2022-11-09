Argentina Will Win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Video game developer, EA Sports, has predicted that La Albiceleste [The Sky Blue] of Argentina will emerge as the champions of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

EA Sports has carried out their usual simulation before every FIFA World Cup, and Argentina have emerged as victors in the latest hypothesis for Qatar 2022 edition.

The gaming company used their FIFA 23 game to determine the winner of the football showpiece in Asia.

EA Sports correctly predicted Spain to emerge champions in South Africa 2010, they correctly predicted Germany to win Brazil 2014 and also successfully picked France as the winners of Russia 2018.

The simulation also predicts that Argentina would defeat Denmark in the round of 16, Holland in the quarter-finals, France in the semi-final and that Argentina would win the final Against fellow South American nation, Brazil.

According to EA Sports, five Argentines will be in the team of the tournament; Lionel…