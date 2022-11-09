Arsenal Hold Positive Talks With Shakhtar Winger Mudryk Ahead January Transfer

Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk is understood to have held ‘positive talks’ over a move to Premier League leaders Arsenal ahead of a possible January switch.

Mudryk, 21, was heavily linked with joining Arsenal in the summer, but Mikel Arteta targeted a central midfielder instead.

However, it is believed that Mudryk remains on Arsenal‘s radar following an impressive start to the season where he has netted seven goals and as many assists in 14 games in all competitions.

With rumours of him signing for the north London outfit failing to go away, Shakhtar’s goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin says the squad are joking that Mudryk is ‘already at Arsenal’.

Shakhtar sporting director Carlo Nicolini has confirmed the Gunners’ interest, but declared it would take £85million to prise him away.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has insisted that it will likely cost up to £65m to land Mudryk, with Arsenal to potentially turn their interest into a formal bid.

Speaking on his…