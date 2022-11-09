CAFCC: Nigerian Ambassador Visits Rivers United Ahead Al Nasr Clash

Rivers United’s quest for qualification to the group stage of the CAF Confederation’s Cup received a huge boost on Tuesday when the Nigerian ambassador to Libya, His Excellency Kabiru Musa paid a visit to the team’s training at the Benina stadium in Benghazi.

The Pride of Rivers flew into Benghazi on Monday and were elated with the visit of the Ambassador who was present throughout the training session that last an hour.

Amb Kabiru Musa who was accompanied by some consular staff of the embassy and members of Nigerian community in Tripoli and Benghazi was received by the GMr of Rivers United Chief Dr Okey Kpalukwu JP, the team’s secretary Ahmed Abdulrahman and Technical Manager Stanley Eguma.

The Ambassador charged Rivers United to go all out and make Nigeria proud not minding the mind games from their opponent…