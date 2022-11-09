CAFCC: Plateau United Crash Out After Defeat To Al Akhdar

Plateau United have been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup after a 3-0 defeat to Al Akhdar of Libya.

The Jos club won the first leg 4-1 but were dumped out on away goal rule with the tie ending 4-4 on aggregate.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side thwarted all efforts by the Libyans to score in the first half but fell apart after the break.

Al Akhdar scored three goals in the second half to book their passage into the lucrative group stage of the competition.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Rivers United will face another Libyan opposition, Al Nasr later today.

The Nigeria Professional Football League champions won the first leg 5-0.

By Adeboye Amosu

