Ezenagu Makes Group Stage Best Eleven

Bayelsa Queens striker Mary-Ann Ezenagu has been included in the the CAF women’s Champions League group stage best eleven.

The best eleven was posted on the CAF women’s Champions League verified Twitter handle.

Ezenagu, 21, was instrumental in debutant Bayelsa Queens’ progress into the semi-finals of this year’s tournament.

After their opening day loss to champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Ezenagu helped her side overcome TP Mazembe and Wadi Degla to progress.

She is the only Bayelsa Queens player who made the list dominated by hosts AS FAR who had five players.

Mamelodi Sundowns has three players while Ireen Lungu of Green Buffaloes of Zambia and Opa Tukumbuke from Tanzanian side Simba Queens made the cut.

Meanwhile, Ezenagu and her Bayelsa Queens teammates will hope to qualify for a first-ever final when they face AS FAR in the semi-final today (Wednesday).

The second semi-final will see Mamelodi…