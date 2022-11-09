Firmino Breaks Silence After Brazil World Cup Snub

Roberto Firmino has expressed displeasure after his was excluded from the final squad that will represent Brazil at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Firmino was left out of the squad despite his impressive performances so far this season.

Reacting, Firmino, in a post via his Instagram on Tuesday, expressed confidence that God has the best for him.

The 31-year-old also thanked God for allowing him to forge the career he has, despite missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Passing by to say thank you for all the lovely messages,” the forward wrote, as translated by the Daily Mail.

Read Also: Lookman Wins Atalanta Player Of The Month Award

“The World Cup is a dream for every player and with me it wouldn’t be any different.

“Yesterday things didn’t go the way I imagined or dreamed all my life but I can look back and have a grateful heart to God that he has already allowed me to live that dream.

“I take this opportunity to pay my respect and congratulate all who were called…