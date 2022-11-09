Furious Everton Fans Call For Lampard To Be Sacked After Carabao Cup Defeat

Angry fans slammed Frank Lampard took to social media to demand for the sack of Frank Lampard after Everton’s 4-1 defeat by Bournemouth on Tuesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Lampard made 11 changes to his starting line-up for Everton’s trip to the south coast, ahead of another clash with the Cherries in the Premier League this weekend.

Goals from Jamal Lowe and Junior Stanislas put Bournemouth 2-0 ahead before Toffees substitute Demarai Gray reduces the deficit in the second-half.

But Bournemouth scored two more late on thanks to Emiliano Marcondes and Jaidon Anthony.

And enraged fans poured to social media after the match to criticise the manager, calling for Everton to axe Lampard.

One supporter insisted on Twitter: “Lampard out. This team is going to the Championship I swear.”

A second fan wrote: “I don’t know if Frank Lampard makes it to January.”

A third said: “Nah, sack Lampard right now and bring back (Sam) Allardyce.”

Another also posted:…