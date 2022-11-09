LaLiga: Chukwueze In Full Action Again As Villarreal Beat Espanyol Away

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze featured for 90 minutes as Villarreal defeated Espanyol 1-0 at the RCDE Stadium.

Espanyol goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte conceded an own goal on 64 minutes to hand the visitors maximum points in the game.

Chukwueze was also in full action in Villarreal’s 2-0 defeat to Real Mallorca last weekend.

The 23-year-old has made 13 league appearances for Villarreal this season.

The Nigeria international is however yet to open his goal account.

The win was Villarreal’s first in their last five league outings.

It was also Villarreal’s first win under manager, Quique Sentien



By Adeboye Amosu

