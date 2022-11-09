Lookman Wins Atalanta Player Of The Month Award

Ademola Lookman has been voted Atalanta Player of the Month for October, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman claimed the award ahead two of his teammates.

The 25-year-old was Atalanta’s most consistent player during the month.

The Nigeria international scored four goals in five league appearances for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in October.

“Your #AtalantaPOTM podium for October! Well deserved, @Alookman_ 👏🏾🔥,” the club announced via a tweet on their official Twitter handle.

Lookman has so far scored six goals in 13 league appearances for La Dea this season.

He linked up with Atalanta from Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig last summer.

Atalanta will face Leece in a Serie A clash on Wednesday night (today).

By Adeboye Amosu

