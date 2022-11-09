Revenge Not In Liverpool’s Mind Against Real Madrid

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders says the team will approach Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 clash with the mindset to win and not to revenge.

Recall that the Reds faced Madrid in the final of last year’s competition, with the Spanish side ultimately coming out on top, beating Jurgen Klopp’s men 1-0.

The tie will be the fourth time in six seasons that the Reds have faced Madrid in the competition, meeting in the final twice as well as in the Quarter Finals in the 2020/21 season.

The first leg of the tie will take place at Anfield in February next year, with Liverpool then jetting off to Madrid three weeks later for a tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, in an interview with TribalFootball, Lijnders stated that Liverpool will be hoping to get one over Real Madrid.

“I don’t believe in revenge.

“It is a new season, new teams and a new moment. It’s the…