Sterling Totally Frustrated Under Potter At Chelsea –Richards

Former Manchester City defender, Micah Richards, has disclosed that Chelsea star, Raheem Sterling is finding life difficult under manager Graham Potter.

The England international has made an underwhelming start to his Chelsea career, scoring just five goals in 18 appearances across all competitions for Potter’s side so far.

In an interview with BBC Sports, Richards believes Sterling is still figuring out how he can play under Potter.

“I still rate Raheem very highly, but he looks a little lost,” Richards told BBC Sport.

“It’s like he is a bit frustrated in terms of Chelsea’s set-up and, tactically, does not know what they want him to do.

“Raheem joined another top club in Chelsea, and it looked like the perfect move for him. But then they changed their manager, and we have all seen the upheaval that has followed.

“The whole team are still figuring out how they play…