2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Usher In New Casino Football Games?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held in Qatar from November 20 through December 18. In its 22nd edition, the competition will be played for the first time in the Arab region.

With it having the highest average FIFA rating of any group and controversies resulting from the political antagonism between Iran and the United States and the United Kingdom, Group B is generally considered the “group of death” for the event.

The final three qualifying berths were completed by Wales, Australia, and Costa Rica, bringing the total to 32 teams for the final time before the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026 expands to 48 teams.

As excitement builds for the action on the pitch, we should see some new gaming and real-money gaming options materializing soon.

The beautiful game

The 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup are both replicated in EA Sports’ FIFA 23 World Cup game modes. FIFA 23 will be the final game in the EA Sports FIFA series…