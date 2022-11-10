Aribo Gets New Manager At Southampton

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo will be playing under a new manager at Southampton following the appointment of Nathan Jones.

Southampton confirmed Jones’ appointment on their website on Thursday morning.

Jones will replace Austria’s Ralph Hassenhuttl who was fired a few days ago.

The statement on the club’s website read:”Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce it has appointed Nathan Jones as its new Men’s First Team Manager.

The 49-year-old joins from Luton Town, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary’s, where he will also be joined by First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan.

“Jones takes over ahead of the Premier League trip to Liverpool this weekend, which will be followed by an extended period in which he can work with the squad during the World Cup break.

“The Welshman’s impressive progress in management has been monitored closely over recent years, and he brings with him a tremendous track record of building winning…