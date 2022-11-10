ASFAR Beat Bayelsa Queens To Seal Qualification Into Final

Hosts of this year’s CAF women’s Champions League ASFAR of Morocco, have qualified for the final after edging Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens 1-0 on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

The only goal of the game was scored by Ibtissam Jraïdi whose 27th minute strike was enough to earn her side the hard fought win.

Bayelsa Queens have now lost their second game of the tournament after losing 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns in their Group B opener.

The win means ASFAR will take on defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the final on Sunday.

While Bayelsa Queens will take on Simba Queens of Tanzania in Saturday’s third place match.

In the first semi-final also played on Wednesday Mamelodi Sundowns overcame Simba Queens 1-0 courtesy Boitumelo Rabele’s 76th minute effort.

By James Agberebi

