Atalanta Environment Perfect For Lookman – Peseiro

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has praised Ademola Lookman for his impressive form for Atalanta.

Lookman linked up with La Dea from Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig last summer.

The 25-year-old has settled down well in Bergamo despite the array of top stars in the team.

The winger has scored six goals in 14 league appearances for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

He was named the club’s Player of the Month for October.

Peseiro told TMW: “Lookman previously played in England Under 21.

“I think he did well in England and Germany but I think now, at Atalanta, he has reached his best level. He will have to do it again but he is doing great things: he scores, he has quality, he’s talented, he plays with his team-mates.

“He needs to improve but it also applies to Lookman: he’s young and will grow again. Atalanta has placed him in the ideal environment.”

By Adeboye Amosu

