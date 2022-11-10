CAF Confed Cup: ‘Plateau United’s Elimination Difficult To Explain’ —Ilechukwu

Plateau United head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu says it is difficult to explain how his side got eliminated, despite taking a healthy first leg advantage into their CAF Confederation Cup second leg tie against Al-Akhdar of Libya.

In the first leg of the playoffs at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja, Plateau United emerged 4-1 winners.

But the reverse fixture on Wednesday saw their lead wiped out by Al-Akhdar who progressed into the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

And speaking after the disappointing defeat, Ilechukwu lamented his side’s inability to convert one of the numerous scoring chances that came their way.

“It is a very painful loss especially having a three-goal advantage and played 0-0 in the first half,” Ilechukwu said on Brila FM.

“Most important in football is goals and if a striker can be inside the 18 in an away game, had up to seven chances and could not score one goal then it’s going to be a tough one.

“I know Nigerians are not happy it’s painful…