Genk Chief Conde: We Want To Keep Onuachu

Genk technical director Dmitri de Conde has expressed the club’s desire to keep Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu has been consistently linked with a move away from the Belgian Pro League outfit following his impressive scoring form.

The 27- year-old scored 33 goals in 38 appearances for the Smurfs in the 2020/21 season.

The Nigeria international netted 21 times last season.

Onuachu has hugged the headlines again this season after a number superb displays for the Belgian Pro League champions.

Read Also: Exclusive: Rufai Thumbs Up Eagles Despite Loss To Costa Rica In Friendly

The former FC Midtylland player scored all four goals last weekend as Genk defeated Sporting Charleroi 4-1.

There are talks he could leave Genk in January but Conde insisted that the club want to keep him at the Cegeka Arena.

“We do not forget that we work with people, I know Paul is very happy at Genk,” Conde told Het Nieuwsblad via Voetbalkrant

“Moreover, no amount has been agreed for…