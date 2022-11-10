Mahrez, Alvarez Score As Man City Knock Chelsea Out Of

Manchester City have book a berth in the next round of the Carabao Cup after they defeated Chelsea 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick broke the deadlock before Julian Alvarez doubled the home side’s lead by tucking away the loose ball after Mahrez’s shot had been saved by keeper Edouard Mendy.

Blues youngster Lewis Hall, 18, made his second senior appearance and was twice denied at point-blank range by keeper Stefan Ortega.

Mason Mount went close to pulling a goal back when he fired wide late on.

And Chelsea had a goal disallowed in the final moments after a comedy of errors in the City box.

Ortega fumbled a cross, Sergio Gomez headed against his own bar and the ball fell to Christian Pulisic, whose shot was diverted into his own net by former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake but Pulisic was offside.

The defeat was Chelsea’s third in their past four matches.

