Ohene-Gyan Quit Roma And Lost Ghana’s World Cup Squad Spot

Former Ghana midfielder, Awudu Issaka, believes Cremonese forward Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan would have made Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar if he was still playing for Serie A side, AS Roma.

Ghana coach Otto Addo released the final list for the FIFA World Cup with Ohene-Gyan’s name missing.

In a chat with Angel TV as quoted by Ghanaweb.com Issaka cited Ohene-Gyan’s move to another Serie A side, Cremonese as the reason for his exclusion.

“I think Afena-Gyan would have made the World Cup if he was still under Mourinho at AS Roma but I believe he’s still young and has much time to make the next World Cup,” Issaka said.

Ohene-Gyan has scored one goal in seven appearances for Ghana. He has made seven Serie A appearances this season so far.

Ghana are in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay…