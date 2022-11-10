Onuachu On Target As Genk Advance Into Belgian Cup Round Of 16

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu got on the score sheet again, as his goal earned KRC Genk a 1-0 win at Westerlo and a place in round of 16 of the Belgian Cup on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu bagged the only goal of the game in the 14th minute to send Genk into the next knockout stage.

It is Onuachu’s 13th goal in all competitions for Genk this current campaign.

In the Belgian Jupiler, he has found the back of the net 12 times after 13 appearances for his side.

In Genk’s last league game against Sporting Charleroi last Friday, Onuachu scored all the four goals in the 4-1 home win.

Genk were crowned Belgian Cup champions in 2021 after beating Standard Liege 2-1 in the final.

They have won the Belgian Cup five times in 1998, 2000, 2009, 2013 and 2021.

By James Agberebi

