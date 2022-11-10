Peseiro: Why Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid Are Interested In Osimhen

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has stated that Victor Osimhen will thrive in any of the big clubs in the world.

The Portuguese also revealed why top clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United , Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the Napoli forward.

Osimhen is currently one of the most sought -after forwards in the world at the moment.

The 23-year-old has scored nine goals in 13 games in all competitions for Napoli this season

“He scores a lot and he’s young. It’s not easy, striker usually gets to this level later in their career,” Peseiro told Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb.

“But he always scores goals, at this moment I don’t think I’m wrong if I say that every team in the world wants to buy him.

“He can do everything: press, hit the net, use his body. He is capable of playing everywhere.

“He’s thriving at Napoli, and they are playing great, so the relationship is mutually beneficial.”

