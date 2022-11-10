Qatar 2022 W/Cup: 17-Year-Old Cameroon-Born Striker Makes Germany’s 26-Man Squad

Germany handed a surprise call-up to Borussia Dortmund’s 17-year-old Cameroon-born forward Youssoufa Moukoko for their 26-man World Cup squad.

Germany head coach Hansi Flick announced his 26-man squad for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, with Moukoko, who has scored six times in the Bundesliga this season, selected following the absence of the injured Timo Werner.

Werder Bremen forward Niclas Fullkrug also earned a spot after a stellar season with 10 goals so far.

Saints centre-back Bella-Kotchap is one of four Premier League players included in the squad along with West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

There was also a sensational return for 30-year-old midfielder Mario Gotze, who is back in the national team after five years out.

Gotze, who scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, is back to his best after returning to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

The…