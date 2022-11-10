The Most Hard-Fought Win In History

New research has revealed that Italy’s 2006 World Cup win in Germany was the hardest victory out of the past six tournaments.

The study by tips and predictions site Nostrabet.com analysed each World Cup since FIFA expanded the tournament to 32 teams for the 1998 edition, to discover which teams had the hardest path to success based on the official FIFA ranking points of their opponents.

It found that Italy’s 2006 win was achieved against teams with the highest combined ranking points – the Azzuri were grouped with Ghana, USA and Czech Republic, who were ranked second in the world going into the tournament. Italy then knocked out Australia, Ukraine and Germany, before facing France in the final, where they would win on penalties.

The approach used FIFA’s ranking points – world number one Brazil currently have 1,841.3 – to create indexes based on each team’s points totals when the tournaments began. The number one team scored a maximum 100 points, and all other…