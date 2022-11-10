Why 2022 World Cup Might Not Be Messi’s Last For Argentina

Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni has insisted that Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi may still be part of the team for the 2026 World Cup.

Les Parisiens’ No. 30 has scored seven goals and added 10 assists in Ligue 1 already this campaign with four more goals and assists in the UEFA Champions League across 17 appearances.

Given Messi’s current form and the Argentine turnaround under Lionel Scaloni, they certainly head to Qatar as one of the favorites as reigning Copa America champions, and their favorable Group C draw with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland only adds to the feeling that they will go far.

But, despite his age in four years, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni isn’t ready for Messi to leave.

“It may be his last World Cup, but hopefully not,” Scaloni said (h/t beIN Sports). “He is happy on the field and makes a lot of people happy. If we take care of him and carry him as…