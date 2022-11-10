Why I Want Okoli To Represent Super Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has expressed his desire to see Atalanta defender, Caleb Okoli represent the senior national team at the international level.

Having represented Italy at age grade football, Okoli, who is of Nigerian descent is still eligible to play for Nigeria.

In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, the Portuguese tactician stated that he would saddle Ademola Lookman the task of convincing Okoli.

“Yes, we will try. After this friendly match against Portugal, there will be time to talk to him and to understand his decision, ” Peseiro told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Whether he wants to play with us or not. I will talk to him through Lookman: I will present my model to him. , what do I think of him, the project we can have together with Nigeria “.

By Augustine Akhilomen

