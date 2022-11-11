Arsenal Make £52.2m Offer For Shakhtar Forward Mudryk

Premier League leaders Arsenal have launched a £52.2million bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Arsenal splashed over £100million on new signings in the summer, bringing in the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira.

With Mikel Arteta’s side surprisingly finding themselves in a title race, however, technical director Edu is eager to strengthen Arsenal’s squad even further.

SunSport exclusively revealed last month that Gunners chiefs are willing to inject £50m into the transfer kitty for the January transfer window.

Also SunSport reported that Ukrainian ace Mudryk, 21, is among the players on Arsenal’s mid-season wishlist.

And according to Italian reporter Mirko Di Natale, the Gunners have now made a formal bid.

Di Natale claims that Arsenal have made a £52.2m offer for the winger, with Shakhtar yet to respond.

Mudryk has excelled both domestically and in Europe this term.

He has scored eight goals and assisted a further seven in all…