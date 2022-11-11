Arsenal Star Saliba Targets World Cup Success With France

Arsenal defender, William Saliba has stated that he wants to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France.

Saliba has been included in Les Blues’ final squad for the World Cup by manager Didier Deschamps

Saliba said that he wants to be the next Frenchman to win the World Cup following his call-up.

“Of course, I want to be the next Frenchman to do that, like Pires or Vieira or Henry,” Daily Mail quoted Saliba as saying.

“I am so happy and grateful to be in this squad. I wanted to be in it, but in France we have a lot of good defenders. If I am in the squad it’s because I had a good start to the season at Arsenal.”

Saliba has made seven appearances for France.

He has scored two goals and recorded one assist in 16 matches across all competitions for Arsenal this season.

Les Bleus are in Group D alongside Denmark, Tunisia and Australia.

France won the FIFA World Cup in 1998 on home soil and Russia 2018.

