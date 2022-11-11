‘Battle Of Borussias’ Headlines Matchday 15 Fixtures

Serge Gnabry will look to finish up in style with FC Bayern Munich on Bundesliga Matchday 15 before joining up with the likes of Mario Götze, Niclas Füllkrug and Youssoufa Moukoko on FIFA World Cup duty with Germany.

Gnabry got a hat-trick in the defending champions’ 6-1 thumping of SV WerderBremen on Tuesday, meaning the 27-year-old (with seven goals) is only behind Jamal Musiala (nine goals) in Bayern’s Bundesliga scoring chart this season.

Both players are in the Germany squad for this month’s World Cup, but beforeleaving for Qatar they will be eyeing up more goals when Bayern travel to bottom club FC Schalke 04 on Saturday evening.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team have won their last nine matches in all competitions andare four points ahead of both 1. FC Union Berlin and SC Freiburg at the top of the table. Bayern will be targeting a tenth Bundesliga win of the campaign this weekend,…