Boavista Celebrate Onyemaechi’s Super Eagles Invitation For Portugal Friendly

Portuguese side Boavista have celebrated Bruno Onyemaechi’s maiden invitation to the Super Eagles for the international friendly against Portugal.

Onyemaechi was a surprise inclusion in the 23-man squad released by Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro on Friday.

”

Bruno Onyemaechi makes his debut for the Nigeria national team ,” reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

Read Also: Qatar 2022 W/Cup: Mane In Senegal’s 26-Man Squad Despite Being Injured

The 23-year-old moved to Boavista on loan from CD Feirense last summer.

The player, who can play as a left-back and central defender has made nine league appearances for Boavista this season.

The friendly encounter billed for the Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon will kick off at 18.45pm Portugal time (19.45pm in Nigeria) on Thursday, June 17.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…