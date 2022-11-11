CAFWCL: Bayelsa Queens Will Fight Hard For Third Position – Okara

Bayelsa Queens head coach, Domo Okara says his side will look to claim third position at the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Nigerian champions lost 1-0 in the semi-final to hosts AS FAR of Morocco on Wednesday.

The Prosperity Girls will now take on Simba Queens of Tanzania in the third place match on Saturday.

Okara stated that it is important for his team to bow out of the competition in style.

“My girls tried their best but it wasn’t good enough, but we will come back and fight better next time. We will go out and play, we have lost, there is nothing we can do,”Okara told CAFonline.

“Our goal is to clinch the title, to become the champion of Africa, but we didn’t get it, we lost to a good side and we will see what we can do to get the third position. We’d see how we will recuperate and come back and play the third place.”

By Adeboye Amosu

