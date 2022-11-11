Eagles 23-Man Squad For Portugal Friendly Unveiled

Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach Jose Peseiro has unveiled his 23-man squad for the international friendly game against 2022 World Cup-bound Portugal in Lisbon on Thursday, 17 November.

The list of invited players was announced by the Nigeria Football Federation’s Communications Department today (Friday).

Among some of the notable names are captain William Ekong, Francis Uzoho and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, Calvin Bassey, Kevin Akpoguma, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.

The quartet of Oghenekaro Etebo Tyronne Ebuehi, Paul Onuachu and Olisa Ndah are making a return to the team.

Meanwhile Portugal-based Bruno Onyemaechi and Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel are called up for the first time.

The international friendly game between the Eagles and Portugal will take place inside the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon and will kick off at 6.45pm Portugal time (7.45pm in…