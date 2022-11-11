Kizz Daniel To Perform At 2022 World Cup

FIFA has confirmed that Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name, Kizz Daniel will perform at the FIFA Fan Festival event in Doha, Qatar.

This was confirmed by the football governing body on Friday via its verified Instagram page, where it shared a poster of performers.

The ‘Buga’ crooner is expected to perform on November 23.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup which is the 22nd edition of the competition will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

Other music artistes scheduled for performance are Diplo, Nora Fatehi, Trinidad Cordona, and Calvis Harris.

However, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will not be present at the tournament in the Arab country after losing out on a qualification ticket to Ghana back in March.

