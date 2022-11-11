Manchester City To Face Liverpool In Round Of 16

Manchester City and champions Liverpool will battle in the standout tie of round 16 of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup.

The pairing was confirmed after the conclusion of the third round ties on Thursday.

This will be the third time both Premier League heavyweights will clash this season with Liverpool coming out tops.

The Reds defeat City 3-1 in the Community Shield before recording a 1-0 win at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool clinched the Carabao Cup trophy last season after overcoming Chelsea on penalties.

In other Carabao Cup round of 16 fixtures Manchester United will host Burnley, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis’ Nottingham Forest will be guests to Blackburn Rovers, Leicester with Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will face MK Dons and Joe Aribo’s Southampton and Lincoln City will battle.

Also, Newcastle United will host Bournemouth, Wolverhampton vs Gillingham and Charlton Athletic vs Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Carabao Cup round of 16 fixtures will hold in…